Mother's Day is a day meant for family, but it was anything but that for some mothers in East Texas.

Instead of spending the day with their kids, they're dealing with their personal battles with things like addiction and depression.

On Mother's Day, many moms across East Texas made an online donation to these women, all of them part of the woman's program at New Creation Foundation.

It's all part of an initiative Founding Mothers of Hope, to help purchase a permanent home to use as the new Bethel House. This house would allow mothers to go through a 12-month recovery program with their children by their side.

It's a vision that Lisa and Greg Fleck, the founders of New Creation Foundation have had for the last five years, to help not just men and women, but mothers.

"Bethel House is our women's program for women struggling with life controlling issues. It could be drugs or alcohol, it could be just a lack of direction, it could be depression or anxiety," Lisa Fleck said.

They received the down payment of $150,000 from an anonymous donor to purchase the seven acre property, with the condition that they have to match that and raise the rest of the money for the house.

Greg Fleck said the donor and the donor's family have been significantly impacted by the work the New Creation Foundation does.

This donor helped their dreams to help families as a whole, become a reality.

"We've tried several times to purchase a piece of property but it just didn't come together." Greg said.

The organization should close on the property by the end of May, and open their doors to the moms in th program by the end of June.

"When you bring the mother and children together it gives them the opportunity to heal together." Greg said.

Julie Woods is the creator of Founding Mothers of Hope... helping to raise money for this new Bethel House location.

She's spent the last 15 years volunteering at the Pregnancy Resource Center, seeing newly pregnant moms every day struggling with their addictions.

SHe wants to get the mom in the program before she gives birth to help keep mother and child together.

"Once that baby is born and it tests positive for drugs that baby will be taken away and put into foster care, and the mom will be put in jail," Woods said, "My idea is to get the mom here before she ever tests positive for drugs, before she gives birth."

Now she has Founding Mothers, working to help mothers like Lauren Durham.

Durham was put on prescription medication after the birth of her son, Jack, due to post-partum depression. Those prescription medications led to a severe addiction.

"I was doing pretty hard drugs," Durham said, "My son was neglected because of it."

She is currently in the 12-month program, but right now, it doesn't allow children to be with their moms.

Durham's been without her son since January 19th, she gets two 15-minute phone calls with him a week, and one, eight-hour visit with him a month.

The fundraiser today has given her hope that she will be reunited with him before the end of the 12-months.

"It still is really hard to be away from my son," she said.

Durham says there are many moms who know they need help and choose not to do a program like this one because they either won't leave their child for that long, or they have no one to help them care for their child while they are in the program.

"I personally know women that need help and wouldn't leave their kids." she said.

Jennifer Malone, the Marketing Coordinator with New Creation, knows the struggle of going through recovery alone. She says it would have meant a lot to have her kids by her side throughout the process.

"It would have been a totally different outlook if I had this back then, with them with me." Malone said.

She entered the program three years ago, "I had lost everyone and everything," she's been out for the last two years. She's spent it working for New Creation and rebuilding her relationship with her children, who are now grown.

The Foundation still needs thousands of dollars to pay off the property once they close on it, they also need furniture, especially for children and babies.

The Foundation still needs thousands of dollars to pay off the property once they close on it, they also need furniture, especially for children and babies.

