East Texas mother gets 10 months in state jail for giving teenage daughter meth

The teen said her mom would let her “smoke their stuff and tell (her) where it is." The child was very knowledgeable about meth, according to documents.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas mother pleaded guilty Monday morning to allowing her teenage daughter to smoke meth in the Smith County mechanic shop they were living in.

Lajuana Glass, 34, and Johnny Michael Moore, 52, both of Grand Saline, were arrested on May 31, 2022 after officials say a 14-year-old girl reported she was living in poor conditions and her parents, Glass and Moore, introduced her to methamphetamine.

During a hearing Monday, Glass pleaded guilty to abandonment or endangerment of a child (criminal negligence). She was then sentenced to 10 months in a state jail facility, according to Smith County judicial records.

According to an arrest affidavit, the teen was found riding as a passenger with a male driver in May 2022 and she told law enforcement she had run away from her parents' house the night before. She also said she was afraid to go home.

She told police she was living in poor conditions and her parents had introduced her to methamphetamine. She was living with her parents inside of a mechanic shop in Smith County, the affidavit read.

The document identified Glass as the child’s mother and Moore as the teen’s stepfather. Their daughter admitted to DPS troopers that she would sometimes smoke meth at the mechanic shop, and Moore and Glass provided meth to her in the past.

She said Glass and Moore would smoke in front of her without trying to hide it. Child Protective Services issued a removal order from her parents and placed the teen into CPS custody, the affidavit stated.

The teen said her parents were always fighting with each other and at times would get physical. The daughter said her mom would let her “smoke their stuff and tell (her) where it is." The child was very knowledgeable about meth and she tested positive for methamphetamine twice, the affidavit said.