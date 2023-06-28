East Texas museum opens exhibit of quilts dating back to 1880

The Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville has opened an exhibit of quilts with some dating back a century or more.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville has opened an exhibit of quilts with some dating back a century or more.

The exhibit showcases two coverlets and 12 quilts. Two other items on display are not actually quilts but come from the use of scrap materials. One is a “Yo-Yo” spread made from flour sack materials of the 1930s; the other is a quilted petticoat from the Civil War period.

Red Work Quilt

This whimsical quilt from 1905 makes everyone smile, according to Vanishing Texana Museum Director Larry Lydick. The embroidery blocks of children’s nursery rhymes came as a kit. There were several varieties that included pre-cut pieces to stitch into blocks or printed blocks for embroidery or cross stitching. The “Ladies Art Company” offered quilt blocks as early as 1898. In 1922, a kit cost $5.