East Texas musician Cody Wayne injured in 'tractor accident'

LONGVIEW, Texas — The family of East Texas musician Cody Wayne is asking for the community’s prayers as Wayne sustained injuries in a tractor accident today and was taken by airplane to a hospital for surgery.

A post on Wayne’s Facebook page this afternoon said he was working on a deer ranch Wednesday morning when he “had a serious tractor accident and was flown by Flight For Life to a hospital and went directly into surgery.” Surgery started around 1:30 p.m., according to the post.

An East Texas native, Wayne grew up in Leverett’s Chapel in rural Rusk County. Today, he is a renowned East Texas musician who has received several Texas Country Music Awards.

Wayne got his start in music as a U.S. Marine stationed in Japan. He learned to play the guitar from his roommate. After moving back to East Texas when his military service ended, Wayne began playing music here, initially in the Nacogdoches area.