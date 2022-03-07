Mineola native Kacey Musgraves named to TIME's Women of the Year

Musgraves, who grew up in Golden and graduated from Mineola High School in 2006, has won six Grammys and released five studio albums in her career, so far.

GOLDEN, Texas — Editor's note: This video is from 2019.

East Texas native and country music star Kacey Musgraves is among 12 leaders who were recently selected to be on TIME Magazine's Women of the Year list.

Last week, TIME revealed its first Women of the Year list for women who are working toward a more equal world, according to the magazine. An invite-only gala will be held Tuesday, where Musgraves will give a special musical performance.

Other honorees include Tracy Chou, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Sherrilyn Ifill, Jennie Joseph, Amanda Nguyen, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kerry Washington, Amal Clooney, Adena Friedman, and Zahra Joya.

TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman, who oversaw the project, said that the list includes women who have reached across communities, generations and borders for inclusivity and equality.