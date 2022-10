Aryana Bosh will be representing the Lone Star State in Washington D.C.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA.

Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.

After graduating from Kilgore College in 2019, Bosh graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of North Texas.