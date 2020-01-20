What an exciting week for East Texas native Patrick Mahomes. Not only did Mahomes help lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, he now has taken the No. 1 spot in the NFL Players Association's list of top-selling jerseys.

The quarterback outsold all players in the league, including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the player with the most merchandise sales. Brady has finished in the top spot for the last two years and now sits at No. 2.

The data is based on sales of officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise from March 1 to Nov. 30 in 2019.

According to the NFLPA, Mahomes is now in position to become this season’s new pro football retail king when the final NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales list is released in April.

Top 10 among all officially licensed product sold:

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Tom Brady, QB, New England Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh

Click here for full list

