EAST TEXAS — Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes II signed an endorsement deal with Adcocare's.

The now-Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the youngest player in the league's history with a six-touchdown game.

You can enter to win a football signed by Mahomes by entering sweepstakes sponsored by Advocare.

Fifteen winners will be selected at random and sweepstakes end November 20, 2018. To enter you must be 18 years of age or older.

