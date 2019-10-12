During Monday night's NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, East Texas native and Eagles' offensive tackle Lane Johnson was carted off the field after an apparent ankle injury.

The injury occurred when Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz was tackled into Johnson's left leg.

Johnson, 29, of Groveton, was then loaded onto a medical cart and reports say he headed straight for the x-ray area.

Eagles' wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey was also injured early in the game.

In November, the Eagles gave Johnson a four-year, $72 million contract extension with $54 million guaranteed.