East Texas native speaks about losing his home, friends in Maui wildfire

TYLER, Texas — As officials continue to search through the ashes left by the ongoing wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, the death toll continues to climb. This natural disaster is leaving a permanent mark on residents of the island -- one of which is Tyler native Blake Parrish Drewry.

Last week, he lost his property and some people he’s grown to love while living in the state for almost six years.

Drewry said last Tuesday he was able to escape the fire as it came towards his home in Lahaina. He said there was no warning and that by the time he saw the danger it only took 20 minutes for his home to be set ablaze.

"The only thing I walked out of there with was the clothes on my back," Drewry said. "I don't even believe I had a shirt on actually."

Drewry did his best to tell his neighbors and friends to also evacuate on his way out. He said it was difficult telling these residents who have called Lahaina home for generations to leave their home.

"There's a lot of people that were left in Lahaina which ended in injuries, fatalities, and a lot of people unaccounted for still today," Drewry said. "The numbers keep rising."

As of Monday, the death toll has risen to at least 99 people. Drewry is just trying to make sense of what happened. He didn't just lose his vehicle and home but also some beloved people he has yet to hear from.

Wireless communication has been difficult in his area, but Drewry was able to communicate with his family back in East Texas to tell them he was safe.

"Mainly we were just praying for his safety," said Drewry's sister Whitney Simpson. "He became very hysterical and then he was able to send us photos. He took a photo of his house while he was driving away and his house and you couldn't see a single part of the structure. It was full flames."

As Drewry wraps his head around his new life, he noticed a church he recently attended was left untouched. He said he and his friends who traveled from East Texas to check on him stepped into the church, where only leaves were scattered across the property.

"We thank God and ask for guidance and the strength to come together and for us to be involved in any way we can," Drewry said.

He and his friends are currently helping out the area any way they can -- from unloading supplies from military cargo vehicles to helping feed, hydrate and even give gasoline to those in need.