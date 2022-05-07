East Texas non-profit gives away free fans to stay cool

PATH picked up 225 fans, some were bought other were donated from Home Depot.

TYLER, Texas — With the heat we’ve seen in the past month, many East Texans are struggling to stay cool.

PATH is a non-profit organization in East Texas that, among other things, assists people with food and electricity payments. Over the summers, PATH provides free fans to those who need to stay cool.

"To help reduce their electric bill or to even provide cooling in their home if they don’t have AC," said Andrea Wilson, Executive Director for PATH. "And so, we give away fans in the summer…all summer long if we have fans available."

Each day, PATH sees about 50 families a day who need relief from the heat but the organization can’t do it alone. They depend on sponsors and the community’s help.

"And we try to meet that need as best [as] we can. And we’re dependent on the community to step up and help," Wilson said.

Another way you can help put an AC on this trailer is by coming to the Home Depot on Old Jacksonville HWY.

"I encourage as many people as possible to please donate a fan if you can. PATH is a wonderful organization and Home Depot is excited to be a part of their Fan Drive this year," said Amanda Knight, ProSales Associate for Home Depot.

As far as how residents can get a fan, PATH said there's no qualifications.

"They just come in and say, ‘hey I’d like to get some I’d like to get a fan.’ And they go through the process to get checked in and we hand them food and fan," said Noe Balderas, PATH Pantry Coordinator.

On Tuesday, PATH picked up 225 fans, some were bought other were donated from Home Depot. Soon, grateful East Texans will be able to use them to stay cool in the heat.

"Almost every single week we have a family that comes in or calls and says I just wanted to stop by and say thank you, what you did saved my family’s life," Wilson said.