East Texas non-profits lend hand to tornado victims across the country

J-Star Ministries and the East Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross are providing resources for tornado victims in these areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — A couple of East Texas non-profits are giving hope to residents affected by tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas. J-Star Ministries and the East Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross are providing resources for tornado victims in these areas.

"It was a disaster at a level, and I’ve done this a lot, but it was a disaster at a level that I’ve never seen it before," said founder of J-Star Ministries, Patrick Johnson.

When Johnson traveled to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, he said the damage was like nothing he's ever seen before.

"I think I was in shock with the level of that extent of damage I was looking with my own eyes. Seeing it on TV is one thing but seeing it with your own eyes in person is another," Johnson said.

With the help of community members, Johnson was able to buy a new trailer after it was hit by storms in Paris, Texas. Now, he’s made three trips to Mississippi and Arkansas to assist the people affected by the tornadoes in March.

"They said, 'hey, you know, can you drive another 20 minutes? Because there's a dire need in Silver City, Mississippi,'" Johnson said.

He isn’t the only one lending a helping hand, the American Red Cross East Texas Chapter has also deployed volunteers to assist with the devastation.



"We currently have two local volunteers from East Texas that are in Arkansas. One is in Arkansas, and one is in Alabama for the recent tornadoes," said Executive Director for the East Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross, Karen Holt.

The East Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross is a volunteer-based organization who is ready to respond nationwide at any moment.

"Anytime there is a large disaster, they’re given the opportunity to deploy to those events," Holt said.

Johnson said driving to Arkansas Thursday was nothing because he's made longer drives before.

"That's nowhere if I can make a 15 hour, or 16 hour trip (to) deliver supplies, three hours is nothing," Johnson said.

His latest mission led him to delivering hundreds of Easter baskets to kids affected by the storms.

"Bringing joy, smiles, bringing hope to someone who is hopeless or helpless," Johnson said.

These organizations are setting an example that East Texans will always answer the call to help those in need in any part of the country.

If you would like to help J-Star Ministries you can click HERE.