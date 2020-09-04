TYLER, Texas — A large portion of the country is struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-profits are no exception.

"We we also just were notified today that that one of the funders who funded us in the past is re-evaluating their their grants for this fall instead of this spring," said Scott Fossey, Vice President of Philanthropy at Christus Health.

With non-profits going through such a hard stretch, now is the time to give what you can to non-profit organizations that can help benefit the community.

"What we're seeing right now is a particular emphasis on the human needs as a result of the virus, and how that impacts people's jobs, and their ability to make rent payments," said Kyle Penny, CEO of the East Texas Community Foundation. "And, you know, if somebody is kind of in a fragile economic condition personally, then this is the type of thing that puts them over the edge and puts them into a crisis situation."

Penny says East Texas Giving Day on April 28 is crucial to helping to fight the effects of pandemic. There are 180 non-profits signed up for East Texas Giving Day.

"Non-profits reached across the whole spectrum of people in our community from, you know, certainly those that are in most desperate need," Penny explained.

Penny says people that are homeless, ill or jobless are especially vulnerable.

While money is desperately needed, there are other items people can donate that can help the East Texas community.

"So anything that our communities can do philanthropically to help, we certainly appreciate that, specifically equipment items to disinfect things," Fossey said. "Masks are in short supply, certainly in those high surge areas across our country."

Fossey says the hospital is so desperate for masks, they are accepting homemade masks for visitors.

"That's certainly one way that you can help out every single day, not only with our patients, but certainly with their family members," Fossey explained.

Fossey says people may donate masks Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 800 Beckham Ave. in Tyler.

To find out more on how you can help area non-profits for East Texas Giving Day, follow this link to the event's website.