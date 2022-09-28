Nonprofit packs lunches for low income student to last over the weekend

130+ students need help right now and that number is growing alongside record inflation and surging grocery costs.

WINNSBORO, Texas — School lunches come in handy for a lot of low income students in East Texas schools, but what happens when these kids head home for the weekend?

Winnsboro Backpack Ministry has evolved over the past 15 years.

Rather than school supplies, these packs carry life essentials: meals.

Items from the pantry will be paired with frozen entrees from school.



"The local backpack ministry feeds all of our children that are most in need within our school district," manager Heather Lopez said. "Every week, we send home food items to get them through the weekend."



Lopez runs the program with her husband. The mom of five also works at a shipping company full time.

Lopez manages the backpack ministry in the little spare time she has because she knows how much it's needed.



"The backpack lunches came through for my family when we had nothing. It provided my children a peace of mind knowing they would have food at home too," parent said in a statement.



David Rose knows the need as well. The First Baptist Church pastor committed the past 16 years to packing bags and making sure they make it home with students over the weekend.



"Kids who are able to eat well are able to think well, enjoy their schooling and be a better part of that school community," Rose said.



130+ students need help right now and that number is growing alongside record inflation and surging grocery costs.

Winnsboro backpack ministry needs help.



"My main concern going into this new year, were those reduced lunch children because those that are in reduced lunch were definitely going to feel the impact," Lopez said.



The ministry also needs help supplying students with shoes and jackets as it gets cold.