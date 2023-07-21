Nonprofit, radio station ask Longview community to participate in shoe drive

The donated shoes will be distributed during the Buckner School Supply Train on August 5. Pre-registration is from July 7 through July 9.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired March 2021.

A nonprofit is teaming up with a radio station to host its annual Shoes for Orphan Souls drive in Longview.

Buckner Longview and 89.5 KVNE are collecting new shoes and socks for children from July 5 to July 28.

All donations must be brand new and closed toed shoes. At this moment, Buckner Longviews said the greatest needs are adult sizes six to nine for girls and boys which will be given to children in the 5th grade and up.

Across Longview there are several drop-off locations collecting shoes for the drive.

Below is a list of drop-off locations:

Buckner Children and Family Services

First Baptist Church Longview

Mack and Hansen Orthodontics

LifePoint Church

Mardel’s

Patterson Nissan in Longview

Patterson Nissan in Longview is participating by purchasing one pair of shoes for every car sale in July. The dealership said they aim to “fill the Frontier” in their showroom with shoes as they sell cars.

Buckner said there are still opportunities for local churches, businesses, and organizations to serve as drop-off locations throughout the drive.

"I am excited by the organizations that have already signed up to help collect shoes,” said Shelly Smith, director of administration and operations at Buckner Longview. “There is still time to join our community shoe drive. Organizations who would like to help collect shoes to impact the lives of children can visit our website to learn more.”

The shoes collected from the drive will be given to families in Longview before the new school year begins.

“A brand-new pair of shoes allows a child to start school more confident, more comfortable, and with one less worry going into a new school year,” said Jennifer Bailey, vice president of marketing and community connections. "In years past, the Longview community has changed the lives of many vulnerable children locally and given them hope.”

Buckner Longview offers a variety of programs to help children and families in the community.

The donated shoes will be distributed to the Longview community on Buckner School Supply Train on August 5. Pre-registration is from July 7 through July 9.