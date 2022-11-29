LIST: East Texas nonprofits to donate to this Giving Tuesday

There are almost 300 organizations in East Texas to give to.

TYLER, Texas — With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales coming to an end, the following day becomes a time to help those in need. This is known as Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day of generosity when people give and donate to local and international charities. With this year being the 10th anniversary, there are many nonprofits in East Texas that can use support.