LIST: East Texas nonprofits to donate to this Giving Tuesday

TYLER, Texas — With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales coming to an end, the following day becomes a time to help those in need. This is known as Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is a day of generosity when people give and donate to local and international charities. With this year being the 10th anniversary, there are many nonprofits in East Texas that can use support.
Here is a list of organizations that you can donate to this Giving Tuesday:
- 1 in 3 Foundation
- Achieving Dreams
- Addie E. McFarland Foundation
- Adventum Mental Health Network
- Alba Friends of the Library
- Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas
- All Saints Episcopal School
- ALS Association of Texas
- Alzheimer's Association
- Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County
- Andrews Center Treatment and Learning Center
- Angel Layettes
- Angelina Beautiful/Clean
- Angelina College Foundation
- Animal Protection League
- APET
- The Arc Smith County
- Asbury House Child Enrichment Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Auto-Brewery Syndrome Information and Research
- Azleway, Inc.
- Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department
- Bethesda Health Clinic
- Black Beauty Ranch
- Blessing Bags for N.A.C.
- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines
- Breckenridge Village of Tyler
- Buckner Children and Family Services
- Bullard Community Library
- Bullard Education Foundation
- Caldwell Arts Alliance, Inc.
- Camp Tyler Foundation
- Cancer Foundation For Life
- CANTORI Choral Artists of East Texas
- CARE- Christ-centered Abortion Recovery and Education
- Caring and Sharing
- The Cat's Meow Rescue
- Champions for Children
- Cherokee County Texas Spay Neuter
- Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County
- Children's Advocacy Center of Van Zandt County
- The Children's Park of Tyler
- Christian Health Service Corps
- Christian Homes & Family Services
- Christian Women's Job Corps and Christian Men's Job Corps of Nacogdoches
- Christian Women's Job Corps Tyler
- Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation
- Church on Purpose of Longview Texas Inc
- The Coalition, Inc.
- Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans (CampV)
- Community Cares Fund
- Community Food Pantry in Tool
- Community Healthcore Foundation
- Community Rx Help
- Cotton Belt Railroad Depot Museum
- The Country Music Hayride, Inc
- The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties
- Daniel Springs Baptist Camp
- Diana United Fund
- Discovery Science Place
- East Texas CASA
- East Texas Food Bank
- East Texas Area Council Boy Scouts of America
- East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope
- East Texas Cares
- East Texas Center for Independent Living
- East Texas Emergency Communications Service, Inc.
- East Texas Oil Museum
- East Texas State Fair/Academic Rodeo
- East Texas Symphonic Band
- East Texas Symphony Orchestra
- East Texas Trail Advocates
- The Fostering Collective
- Goodwill Industries of East Texas
- Habitat for Humanity of Smith County
- Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
- Literacy Council of Tyler
- Make-A-Wish Foundation - North Texas
- Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness - Tyler
- Northeast Texas Community College Foundation
- One Love World
- PATH - People Attempting to Help
- Refuge International
- Salvation Army of Tyler
- Seasons of Hope Center
- SPCA of East Texas
- 89.5 KVNE & Lift Worship 91.3 & Fuzion