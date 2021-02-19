Some East Texas nurses have been at their hospitals since Sunday to make sure they're properly staffed

"When we go into nursing, we know that we make that commitment to serve our communities, in times of crisis," CHRISTUS nurse Jennifer Ferrell said.

TYLER, Texas — To avoid the dangerous road conditions, some nurses at both UT Health and CHRISTUS Health have been at their respective hospital since Sunday to ensure they're properly staffed during Winter Storm Uri.

"Everybody showed up with bags and planned for several days just to make sure that they were here that they could meet our patients' needs and then that we didn't have to call other employees and to be out on the roads," UT Health Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Lecia Bowman said.

"When we go into nursing, we know that we make that commitment to serve our communities, in times of crisis," CHRISTUS Nurse Jennifer Ferrell said. "And my dedication to our organization and community is to make sure I was here and available."

Ferrell says despite the challenging circumstances, the past few days have been a good bonding experience for her and her fellow nurses. Even so, Ferrell is looking forward to being able to make the trip home and sleep in her own bed.

"You just have to make those modifications, and everyone has been positive and willing to share that space that they normally wouldn't share," said Ferrell.

At both hospitals, nurses are grateful for the support the East Texas community has shown them. Bowman says people have dropped off blankets and food and shoveled snow around the building.

"We've had so many members of the community to step up that have helped us," Bowman said. "Brookshire's has opened their warehouse so that we can get enough food supplies."

"We've had many people who've sent us food and family members that have reached out and just thanked us for what we're doing, and we just appreciate that," Ferrell said.