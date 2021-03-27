East Texas nursing students help administer COVID-19 vaccines in Marshall

"Being a nursing student is deeper than just being learning about the nursing stuff," ETBU junior Kayla Nichols said. "It's about getting to help people."

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When we talk about vaccinations, we don't always mention the people administrating them. On Friday, a group of nursing students from East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) spent hours helping give out vaccinations in Marshall.

"This is my second time working at the clinic," Kayla Nichols, a junior at East Texas Baptist University, said. "The first time I got to do paperwork at the front, and then today I'm giving the vaccinations."

"This is actually the first time I've done this, and honestly, it's just been really comfortable," Enrique Vazquez, a junior at East Texas Baptist University, said.

Nichols and Vazquez are two of many East Texas Baptist University nursing students who helped at Marshall Convention Center Friday.

Dean of Nursing at ETBU, Dr. Rebekah Grigsby, says it will help speed the process of getting their community vaccinated.

"This is our third or fourth time that we've worked at the vaccination clinic," Dr. Grigsby said. "We've been coming in, we've been working with other schools in the area, this time we're here on our own."

Both students say in school they don't get the opportunity to see the community side of being a nurse, so they consider this an important opportunity.

"Being a nursing student is deeper than just being learning about the nursing staff," Nichols said. "It's about getting to help people."

"This is a big experience for me," Vazquez said. "It's amazing, I love it. One thing that stuck out to me that I'm helping out the Hispanic community also."

Vazquez says he and one other student are the only two who speak Spanish.

"Help translate, help them tell what it says on the forms and how the vaccine is gonna work," Vazquez said

While a date has not been set yet, Dr. Grigbsy says they plan to help out more at these clinics in the future.