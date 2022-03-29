East Texas officials warn residents of fire danger during spring season

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Last week, storms not only caused tornadoes to move through East Texas, but also a lot of rain and yet wildfires are still a big risk in the area. Since Jan. 1, the region has seen a nearly record amount of fires. Recent drone video shows a 100-acre wildfire affected the New London area. It was just one of five wild fires that fire departments fought over the weekend.

Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said it has been a busy year and he's asking residents to hold off burning if they can.



"Even though we’ve seen some good rainfall lately we are seeing that one or two days later with the heat that we have had, winds, lower humidity‘s that the fire danger increases rapidly," Linder said. "So if you choose to burn do so on a day that maybe right after a rainfall or when there is higher humidity."



Linder asked those who do burn to be sure to establish a good fire line with a tractor or a lawn mower and always make sure to have a water source present to prevent fire spread.