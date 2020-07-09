East Texas Oilfield Museum celebrates 40 years of history

A special exhibit will be on display until Oct. 24 to celebrate not only the museum’s history, but its creation.

KILGORE, Texas — East Texas has a rich history in the oilfield industry and mementos that can be seen on display throughout the East Texas Oilfield Museum in Kilgore.

"We talk about the history and the science of the East Texas oil fields, the people that lived here, their experiences,” said Olivia Moore, manager of the museum.

The East Texas Oilfield Museum opened its doors Oct. 3, 1980, 50 years after the first oil well was discovered in the area. Moore had hoped to have a celebration for the anniversary, but because of the pandemic, she said a different plan came to mind.

"We decided instead of one big party, let's have a small party and have it last for two months,” Moore explained.

A special exhibit will be on display until Oct. 24 to celebrate not only the museum’s history, but its creation.

“A lot of innovation and creativity and work went into making a museum what it is today, and what it was when it opened," said Moore. "Drawings and renderings, and shadowboxes of the original ideas for exhibits and then it goes into the construction."

Each week, Moore said there will be something different going on for the 40th anniversary.

"Either change the exhibit a little bit or have a contest or ask folks to share their stories," Moore said. “So there'll be some things on social media."

Guests will also get to experience upgraded and updated exhibits as well as the newly remodeled theater. The East Texas Oilfield Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, with a 35-maximum occupancy for social distancing.