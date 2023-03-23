Local organization hosting special women's event to raise money to save a life

Corazones Unidos is raising money for one of their own, who is facing a medical diagnosis.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas community is coming together in an effort to a save a life. A group of women are raising money for one of their own, who is facing a medical diagnosis.

"There is a lady who has brain cancer and so the funds will go to her so she can recover," said event planner, Lilia Aparicio.

Natalia Urquiza, founder of ‘Corazones Unidos,’ has been helping the community with many fundraisers and family-friendly events to connect the Hispanic community with one another across East Texas.

"It’s an organization that helps raise funds for funerals or medical expenses," said volunteer Patricia Ramirez.

Women raising funds for a woman in need, especially during Women's History Month. This is the reason why these ladies organized a big banquet Friday evening at the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel in Tyler.

"To help the people. Sometimes we can’t do fundraisers because of time or weather, so it’s a good event to raise funds for her," Urquiza said.

A unique event like this has been in the making for five years. Instead of having a guest speaker, the guests will be the speakers and they will shares their own stories.

"In this case we get to share our struggles with one another," Aparicio said. "To find solutions for a better life."