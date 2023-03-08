East Texans to peacefully protest in Asia for the freedom of Chinese rights lawyer

Founder of Freedom Seekers International Deana Brown along with other East Texans are traveling to Laos where Lu Siwei is currently facing religious persecution.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas organization is fighting to help reunite a Chinese lawyer with his family as he faces religious persecution in Laos.

Members of the Freedom Seekers International is advocating for Lu Siwei who's in a detention center after he was detained and accused of not having the proper documentation to travel.

Deana Brown, the founder of the group is in Laos with a group of East Texans to peacefully protest for the human rights lawyer to be released and reunited with his wife and daughter in America.

"We have groups of what we call ambassadors. We've done this before, like with the Mayflower group, just sending Americans over helps to raise awareness and the rest of the world takes notice. So, we're hoping that we'll make an effect and that he would be released," Brown said.

Through an email, the Laotian government claimed they're holding Siwei on fraudulent documents. The statement said Siwei is "healthy and kept in police custody."

"He is now waiting for investigation and criminal proceedings that will be taken place soon according to the laws of the Lao PDR," the statement said.

According to the Laotian government, if Siwei is found guilty of these allegations he will be departed in accordance with the laws of Laos.

Brown said this is a prime example of how China has a grip on surrounding countries with their demands. She said if Siwei is sent back to China, the country will "re-educate" him and his family may never see him again.