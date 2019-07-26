LONGVIEW, Texas — More than 68,000 people nationwide died last year from opioid abuse. East Texas is not immune to the crisis.

The Coation for Drug Free Youth and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center met Wednesday to education East Texans about opioid abuse.

According to the Washington Post, more than 5 billion prescription pain killers were prescribed to Texans. In Gregg County, Dr. Hank O'Neal says between 2015-2017, there were 26 overdose deaths in Gregg County.

"Fennel and fentanyl derivatives are huge in terms of the crisis and in terms of killing people," O'Neal said.

Whitney Pierce of the Coalition for Drug Free Youth says teens between 7th and 12th grade are especially vulnerable. One reason is because teens are getting drugs that is not prescribed.



"Twenty percent of our region are getting prescription drugs, and not just teens, but the whole community from the medicine cabinets," Pierce explained. "And so that's where a lot of it starts when we have prescriptions that are not thrown away, because they're expired, unused or unwanted."

The coalition's goal is not just to prevent opioid abuse. They want people know how to save a life when someone is having an overdose with Narcan.



"Narcan, which is available for anybody that wants it without a prescription, you have to ask at the pharmacy counter, but that's that's all you have to do," Pierce said. "And that can short term reverse an opioid overdose."

Last year, Drug Free Youth partnered with Pine Tree ISD to implement a lock zone in the district. Most schools now carry Narcan to respond to potential overdoses. Though a sad reality of the crisis, Pierce wants more districts to follow suit.

"We are an available resource to get that for free for all school districts in this area colleges included and to be able to provide that as a prevention tool," Pierce said.