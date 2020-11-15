East Texas paramedic spends 83 days in hospital, 50 days in coma with COVID-19, survives against all odds

“I’m getting stronger and feeling better every day,” Steve Finley said.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas paramedic and longtime first responder Steve Finley isn’t used to being in the limelight.

But after spending 83 days in the hospital, including 50 days in a coma, due to COVID-19, it’s something he’s humbled by and having to get used to.

During his hospitalization, he received a plethora of support from friends, loved ones and strangers across small-town East Texas.

After living for months in medical facilities and completing rehabilitation, he has been at home in Mineola for nearly a month now after returning on Oct. 21.