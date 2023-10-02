East Texas pizza restaurant deemed total loss after early morning fire

According to the Hawkins Fire Department, as of 9 a.m. the fire is under control and crews are monitoring hot spots.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAWKINS, Texas — An East Texas pizza restaurant was destroyed after an early morning fire Monday.

According to the Hawkins Fire Department, Venice Pizza House, located at 112 Beaulah Street in Hawkins, and another building that once housed a dry cleaners are both considered total losses after a fire. The call came in around 5 a.m.

The fire department chief said as of 9 a.m. the fire is under control and crews are monitoring hot spots. Several other fire departments responded to the blaze.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the restaurant shared photos of the scene and said, "it's with heavy heart today the Venice Pizza in Hawkins burnt to the ground."

The cause is unknown at this time and no one was injured, according to the fire department. The chief said that one man was staying in the pizza restaurant, but he left before the fire department got there; however, he is not considered a suspect at this time.