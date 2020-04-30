The Texarkana Texas Police Department has announced the unexpected passing of a department captain.

According to the TTPD, Captain Joe Buntin died unexpectedly at his home after work Wednesday night.

Capt. Buntin served in law enforcement for more than 40 years - including 35 years of exemplary service with the TTPD. He held the rank of captain for the last 19 years of his career. He had previously worked for the Stephen F. Austin University and Nacogdoches Police Departments. He was also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

"During his devoted service to this department, Joe served as a field training officer, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, office of professional responsibility, city marshal, uniform services commander, investigative services commander and interim chief of police.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Alice Bunting, and three sons, Joey, Sam, and John - as well as his TTPD brothers and sisters.