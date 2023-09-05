x
East Texas police departments are planning National Night Out events

Police departments across the country host and attend events on National Night Out to build a relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

TEXAS, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired on Oct. 4, 2022.

Local police departments are celebrating National Night Out with an annual block parties across East Texas.

Credit: National Night Out
Police community block party.

Police departments across the country host an annual event  or attend events such as block parties, festivals, parades, or cookouts to build a relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

Below is a list of NNO events across East Texas:

Kilgore:

  • Oct. 3: 6 to 8 p.m., more information here.

Longview: 

  • Sept. 5: National Night Out Kickoff is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center. Free to the community.
  • Oct. 3: Neighborhood parties registration here.

Marshall:

  • Oct. 3: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harrison County Courthouse Square. For more information click here

Nacogdoches:

  • Oct. 3: 5:30 to 8 p.m., email ayresb@nactx.us to register block parties by Sept. 28.

Palestine:

  • Oct. 3: 6 to 9 p.m., register block parties by Sept. 22 here.

Tyler:

  • Oct. 3: 5 to 9 p.m., register block parties by Sept. 30 here.

 Police departments are encouraging residents to register their block party before the deadline in each city.

