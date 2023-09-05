East Texas police departments are planning National Night Out events

TEXAS, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired on Oct. 4, 2022.
Local police departments are celebrating National Night Out with an annual block parties across East Texas.
Police departments across the country host an annual event or attend events such as block parties, festivals, parades, or cookouts to build a relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.
Below is a list of NNO events across East Texas:
Kilgore:
- Oct. 3: 6 to 8 p.m., more information here.
Longview:
- Sept. 5: National Night Out Kickoff is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center. Free to the community.
- Oct. 3: Neighborhood parties registration here.
Marshall:
- Oct. 3: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harrison County Courthouse Square. For more information click here.
Nacogdoches:
- Oct. 3: 5:30 to 8 p.m., email ayresb@nactx.us to register block parties by Sept. 28.
Palestine:
- Oct. 3: 6 to 9 p.m., register block parties by Sept. 22 here.
Tyler:
- Oct. 3: 5 to 9 p.m., register block parties by Sept. 30 here.
Police departments are encouraging residents to register their block party before the deadline in each city.