Beloved East Texas police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas —

A beloved East Texas officer has passed away after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

Officer Randy Stallard, a Navy veteran, musician, brother, husband and cancer survivor, died Tuesday morning.

His brother, Longview News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard, announced his passing on Facebook:

"Shortly after I took this picture back in July, I hugged my big brother Randy in one of those bear hugs that he always swore displaced a couple of his ribs. I told him I loved him and would see him soon.

I was wrong.

We lost Randy this morning.

Thanks to everyone for the prayers over this past month. We didn't get the miracle we all wanted, but all I can think of right now is Randy and my dad sitting beside a pond like this one drinking coffee and keeping an eye on the knuckleheads left down here trying to figure things out.

Folks have been asking for a month "What can I do," and I've had no answers.

But, now I know.

Take care of each other.

That's what Randy was all about, and if you want to honor him or be a comfort to the family in this time, just take care of each other.

Love y'all. Forgive me if I displace a rib or two with a big bear hug next time I see you."

Stallard was serving as the School Resource Officer at Central ISD when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officer Stallard contracted COVID-19 in September. A week later, things started to take a turn. He was put on a ventilator, but his condition worsened.

Officer Stallard was a hero to so many, especially his brother.