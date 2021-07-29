Longtime East Texas police officer dies after lengthy battle with COVID-19, department says

TEXARKANA, Texas — A longtime East Texas police officer has passed away following a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), Lt. Clay McClure died at a local hospital Wednesday night. He was surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officers.
Lt. McClure was 54 and had worked for TTPD for 22 years. He worked as a patrol officer, supervisor and narcotics investigator during that time.
"Clay was more than a great cop," Chief Kevin Schutte said. "He was a mentor, a brother, and a lifelong friend whose legacy will live on in this organization. He will be missed."
The department is asking to keep Lt. McClure's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.