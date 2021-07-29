Longtime East Texas police officer dies after lengthy battle with COVID-19, department says

Lt. Clay McClure was 54 and had worked for Texarkana Texas Police Department for 22 years.

TEXARKANA, Texas — A longtime East Texas police officer has passed away following a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), Lt. Clay McClure died at a local hospital Wednesday night. He was surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officers.

Lt. McClure was 54 and had worked for TTPD for 22 years. He worked as a patrol officer, supervisor and narcotics investigator during that time.

"Clay was more than a great cop," Chief Kevin Schutte said. "He was a mentor, a brother, and a lifelong friend whose legacy will live on in this organization. He will be missed."