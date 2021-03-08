'BATTLING FOR HIS LIFE' | East Texas police officer hospitalized with COVID-19

Detective Chris Widner has been on a ventilator for nearly two weeks, according to the Paris Police Department.

PARIS, Texas — Officials say a beloved East Texas police officer is fighting for his life after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Det. Chris Widner with the Paris Police Department is currently in a Tyler hospital and has been on a ventilator for nearly two weeks.

"Det. Widner loves his community and serves with honor and integrity," the LCSO said in a statement. "He will do anything to help others who are in need of assistance. Now, it's our turn to be there for Det. Widner and his family to help with any medical expenses, transportation, and lodging for his wife and 14-year-old son to be with him."

Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop is selling t-shirts and hoodies to raise money for the Det. Widner COVID-19 Relief Fund. If you're interested in purchasing one, click here.

You can also make a monetary donation by mailing a check to:

Paris Police Department

Attn: Det. Widner COVID-19 Relief Fund

2910 Clarksville Street

Paris, Texas 75460

Checks payable: Michelle Widner