East Texas police searching for man accused of ramming girlfriend's car, shooting man

Police said he became upset with girlfriend for giving rides home to her co-workers, especially the man she gave a ride to on Friday afternoon.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana police officers are searching for man accused of ramming his girlfriend's vehicle and shooting the man who was in her car Friday afternoon

Princeston Crawford has warrants for both aggravated assault and deadly conduct charges.

Police said he became upset with girlfriend for giving rides home to her co-workers, especially the man she gave a ride to on Friday afternoon.

After searching for her, Crawford started ramming her car when he found her. He lost her after a few minutes, but Crawford knew where the man lived so he waited nearby until they showed up, police said.

According to police, Crawford blocked Nichols Drive with his car and brought out a gun. The girlfriend got out of the car when she saw Crawford, while the victim slid into the driver's seat to try to get away.

Crawford fired several shots into the car, including one that hit the victim in the arm. The man left the car in the middle of Kennedy Lane once he realized that he'd been shot and ran home, police said.

A family member took the man to an urgent care center for treatment. Crawford fled the scene before police arrived but officers said he left the gun.