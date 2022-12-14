East Texas communities prepare for National Wreaths Across America Day

East Texas residents will honor veterans this weekend at local cemeteries.

TYLER, Texas — Communities across East Texas are preparing to honor veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day happening Saturday.

Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states, most recently at more than 3,100 participating locations, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, according to Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester.