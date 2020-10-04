TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Professional Credit Union will allow their cardholders to skip credit card payments for three months.

Cards that have been active or open for less than three months are not eligible to skip payments.

While credit card payments will not be required, interest will still accrue on balances.

If a cardholder has auto pay, payments will continue unless otherwise canceled. To cancel auto pay, cardholders must either: call the number on the back of the card, call the East Texas Credit Union at 903-323-1245 or follow this link to do it online.

For automatic payments to resume, cardholders must reinstate auto pay.