East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of The Week: Martins Mill's Jada Celsur

Jada Celsur is CBS19's East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of The Week.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Martins Mill's, Jada Celsur, is this week’s East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of The Week.

The Lady Mustangs took down Snook, 42-38. Celsur, a junior, poured in 31 points in the 2A state semifinals win.

"It meant a lot to get the win, especially with what happened last year with us losing and not being able to make it to state," she said.

Tommy Cross and his team are no strangers to winning as they will look to claim their seventh state title in program history. This will be the Lady Mustang’s fourth state title trip in the last five seasons.

“Little kids dream of this. I know I did when I was a little kid, and most players in their high school careers don’t get to experience this so it’s special to be where we’re at,” Celsur said.