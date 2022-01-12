x
LIST: East Texas races, voting locations for March 1 primary election

The Texas Secretary of State's Office is reminding eligible Texas voters of the upcoming Jan. 31 voter registration deadline for the Mar. 1 election.

TYLER, Texas — The March 2022 primary election is on the horizon and voters should prepare now to ensure they are eligible to vote.

Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page.

If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.

Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 1st in order to be accepted.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 2021 uniform election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.

Below is a list of races that will be on East Texans' ballots during the March primary:

U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 1

Republican

  • Aditya “A.D.” Atholi
  • Joe McDaniel II
  • Nathaniel Moran
  • John Porro
  • Democrat
  • Gavin Dass
  • Victor D. Dunn
  • Jrmar JJ Jefferson
  • Stephen Kocen

U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 4

Republican

  • Pat Fallon (Incumbent)
  • John E. Harper
  • Dan Thomas

U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 8

Republican

  • Betsy Bates
  • Candice C. Burrows
  • Christian Collins
  • Jonathan Hullihan
  • Morgan Luttrell
  • Dan McKaughan
  • Jonathan A. Mitchell
  • Chuck Montgomery
  • Michael Philips
  • Jessica Wellington
  • Taylor M. Whichard IV

U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 17

Republican

  • Paulette Carson
  • Jason Nelson
  • Rob Rosenberger
  • Pete Sessions (Incumbent)

STATE REP. - DIST. 5

Republican

  • Dewey R. Collier
  • Cole Hefner (Incumbent)

STATE REP. - DIST. 6

Republican

  • Matt Schaefer (Incumbent)
  • Charles Turner

STATE REP. - DIST. 11

Republican

  • Greg Caldwell
  • Travis Clardy (Incumbent)
  • Rachel Hale
  • Mark Williams

STATE REP. - DIST. 19

Republican

  • Justin Berry
  • Nubia Devine
  • Perla Hopkins
  • Ellen Troxclair

ANDERSON COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

87TH DISTRICT JUDGE

  • Dan Scarbrough
  • Stanley Sokolowski
  • Brian Walsh
  • Amy Thomas Ward

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Robert Johnston (Incumbent)
  • Carey G. McKinney
  • Jon Watson

COUNTY COURT AT LAW

  • Jeff Doran (Incumbent)
  • Brenda Johnston

COUNTY TREASURER

  • Tara Lambright Holliday (Incumbent)
  • Jake Odem

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

  • Eddie Baker
  • Barry R. Bedre
  • Joey Hill (Incumbent)
  • Chad Lee
  • Mike Taylor

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2

Republican

  • Tammy Lightfoot
  • Steve Quick

Democrat

  • Linda Bostick Ray
  • Karen D. Taylor (Incumbent)

ANGELINA COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

159TH DISTRICT JUDGE

  • Al Charanza
  • Todd Kassaw

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Don Lymbery (Incumbent)
  • Keith N. Wright

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 1

  • Matt Jordan
  • Kent Walker
  • Jason Wesley

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

  • Kenneth Jeffrey
  • Melvin Linton Jr.
  • Blake Thornton

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1

  • Billy S. Ball (Incumbent)
  • Robert Kyle Marshall

CAMP COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 2

  • Mitch Carter
  • Curtis Rath
  • Tim Reynolds
  • Tim Royal
  • Tommy Rozell

CASS COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Mike Lee
  • Travis Ransom

COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

  • Randy Powell
  • Andy Smoak
  • Kevin W. Young

COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

  • Darrell Godwin (Incumbent)
  • John Paul Morris
  • John Sisco

CHEROKEE COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Chris Davis (Incumbent)
  • Dean Dublin

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2

  • Michael Goff
  • Amber Lusk Hood
  • Don McCormack

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 3

  • Al Chavira
  • Phillip Grimes (Incumbent)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 4

  • Joey Ray
  • Rodney Wallace (Incumbent)

GREGG COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

  • Ray Bostick Jr.
  • R. Darryl Primo (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

  • Shannon Brown (Incumbent)
  • Danny Craig Sr.
  • G. Floyd

CONSTABLE -  PCT. 2

  • Roger Askew
  • John Bisese
  • Rambo Latham
  • Mike Middleton

HARRISON COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY CLERK

  • Debra Hatfield
  • Liz Whipkey James (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

  • Robert Earl Johnson III
  • Zephaniah Timmins (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Republican

  • JR Barrett
  • William Ebarb (Incumbent)
  • Rayford McCracken Jr.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY CLERK

  • Hollie Hines Dewberry
  • Sandy Yates

COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

  • Mark Harkness (Incumbent)
  • Scott Hasley
  • Roy Self

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1

  • Tyrone Spencer
  • Kerry Williamson (Incumbent)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 4

  • James Carpenter
  • Joey Evans
  • Cindy Maddox
  • Jimmy Marble
  • Brian Moreau

PANOLA COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

  • Tim Cariker
  • Danny Buck Davidson (Incumbent)
  • Patrice Savage

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Paul Beatty
  • Tonya Melton Cooke
  • Gary Kelley
  • Rodger G. McLane

COUNTY COURT AT LAW

  • Larry Fields
  • Rick McPherson

SHERIFF

  • R.C. Cutter Clinton
  • Sarah Fields (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

  • Roy Carpenter
  • David Cole (Incumbent)
  • Brett Hawkins

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE -  PCT. 1 & 4

  • K. Denise Gray
  • Scott Jones
  • Mary Sue Kiper

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2 & 3

  • Shelly Avery
  • Toni Hughes (Incumbent)
  • Knox W. Mosby, Jr.

RAINS COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

  • Paul Foley (Incumbent)
  • Jenkins Franklin

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

  • Pat O’Donnell
  • Mike Willis (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

  • Lori Northcutt
  • Dennis Wagner

RUSK COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 5

  • M. Rand Cates
  • Jana Ross Enloe (Incumbent)
  • Jeffery Lynn Frey

SMITH COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 3

  • Sara Maynard
  • Trevor M. Rose
  • Clay White

COUNTY TREASURER

  • Jamie Boersma
  • Kelli R. White (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 1

  • Pam Frederick
  • Fritz Hager, Jr.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

  • Mike Adams
  • Anwar Khalifa
  • John Moore

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1

  • Quincy Beavers Jr. (Incumbent)
  • Derrick Choice

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 4

  • Ronnie Hester
  • Laney Pilcher-Barnes
  • Curtis Wulf

CONSTABLE - PCT. 2

  • Wayne Allen
  • Deal Folmar
  • Chris Roberts

TITUS COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Lori Chism
  • Kent Cooper
  • John Fitch
  • Scott Redfearn

COUNTY CLERK

  • Leslie Brosnan
  • Geraldine Lum
  • James G.G. Webster

COUNTY TREASURER

  • Joyce Gene Simpson
  • Dana Wallace-Applewhite

COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

  • Joe D. Mitchell
  • Garry Rolf
  • Chuck Schultz

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2

  • Irma Dunn (Incumbent)
  • Darren Lubbe

UPSHUR COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

DISTRICT CLERK

  • Karen Bunn (Incumbent)
  • Nicole Hernandez

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 3

  • Ashleigh Duncan
  • Rhonda Welch

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Judy Morris Bell
  • BW Ferris
  • Andrew Reese

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

  • Brandon Barton
  • Gavin Whitaker

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2

  • Don Ashlock
  • Sandra Plaster (Incumbent)

WOOD COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

  • Angela Albers (Incumbent)
  • Jim Wheeler

COUNTY JUDGE

  • Lucy Hebron (Incumbent)
  • Kevin White

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

  • Jerry Gaskill (Incumbent)
  • Sten Langsjoen

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

  • Russell Acker (Incumbent)
  • James Whitehurst

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 3

  • Gary Dixon
  • Jerry Parker (Incumbent)

