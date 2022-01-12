LIST: East Texas races, voting locations for March 1 primary election

The Texas Secretary of State's Office is reminding eligible Texas voters of the upcoming Jan. 31 voter registration deadline for the Mar. 1 election.

TYLER, Texas — The March 2022 primary election is on the horizon and voters should prepare now to ensure they are eligible to vote.

Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page.

If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.

Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 1st in order to be accepted.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 2021 uniform election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.

Below is a list of races that will be on East Texans' ballots during the March primary:

U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 1

Republican

Aditya “A.D.” Atholi

Joe McDaniel II

Nathaniel Moran

John Porro

Democrat

Gavin Dass

Victor D. Dunn

Jrmar JJ Jefferson

Stephen Kocen

U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 4

Republican

Pat Fallon (Incumbent)

John E. Harper

Dan Thomas

U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 8

Republican

Betsy Bates

Candice C. Burrows

Christian Collins

Jonathan Hullihan

Morgan Luttrell

Dan McKaughan

Jonathan A. Mitchell

Chuck Montgomery

Michael Philips

Jessica Wellington

Taylor M. Whichard IV

U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 17

Republican

Paulette Carson

Jason Nelson

Rob Rosenberger

Pete Sessions (Incumbent)

STATE REP. - DIST. 5

Republican

Dewey R. Collier

Cole Hefner (Incumbent)

STATE REP. - DIST. 6

Republican

Matt Schaefer (Incumbent)

Charles Turner

STATE REP. - DIST. 11

Republican

Greg Caldwell

Travis Clardy (Incumbent)

Rachel Hale

Mark Williams

STATE REP. - DIST. 19

Republican

Justin Berry

Nubia Devine

Perla Hopkins

Ellen Troxclair

ANDERSON COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

87TH DISTRICT JUDGE

Dan Scarbrough

Stanley Sokolowski

Brian Walsh

Amy Thomas Ward

COUNTY JUDGE

Robert Johnston (Incumbent)

Carey G. McKinney

Jon Watson

COUNTY COURT AT LAW

Jeff Doran (Incumbent)

Brenda Johnston

COUNTY TREASURER

Tara Lambright Holliday (Incumbent)

Jake Odem

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Eddie Baker

Barry R. Bedre

Joey Hill (Incumbent)

Chad Lee

Mike Taylor

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2

Republican

Tammy Lightfoot

Steve Quick

Democrat

Linda Bostick Ray

Karen D. Taylor (Incumbent)

ANGELINA COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

159TH DISTRICT JUDGE

Al Charanza

Todd Kassaw

COUNTY JUDGE

Don Lymbery (Incumbent)

Keith N. Wright

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 1

Matt Jordan

Kent Walker

Jason Wesley

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Kenneth Jeffrey

Melvin Linton Jr.

Blake Thornton

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1

Billy S. Ball (Incumbent)

Robert Kyle Marshall

CAMP COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 2

Mitch Carter

Curtis Rath

Tim Reynolds

Tim Royal

Tommy Rozell

CASS COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY JUDGE

Mike Lee

Travis Ransom

COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

Randy Powell

Andy Smoak

Kevin W. Young

COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Darrell Godwin (Incumbent)

John Paul Morris

John Sisco

CHEROKEE COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY JUDGE

Chris Davis (Incumbent)

Dean Dublin

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2

Michael Goff

Amber Lusk Hood

Don McCormack

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 3

Al Chavira

Phillip Grimes (Incumbent)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 4

Joey Ray

Rodney Wallace (Incumbent)

GREGG COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

Ray Bostick Jr.

R. Darryl Primo (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Shannon Brown (Incumbent)

Danny Craig Sr.

G. Floyd

CONSTABLE - PCT. 2

Roger Askew

John Bisese

Rambo Latham

Mike Middleton

HARRISON COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY CLERK

Debra Hatfield

Liz Whipkey James (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

Robert Earl Johnson III

Zephaniah Timmins (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Republican

JR Barrett

William Ebarb (Incumbent)

Rayford McCracken Jr.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY CLERK

Hollie Hines Dewberry

Sandy Yates

COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Mark Harkness (Incumbent)

Scott Hasley

Roy Self

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1

Tyrone Spencer

Kerry Williamson (Incumbent)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 4

James Carpenter

Joey Evans

Cindy Maddox

Jimmy Marble

Brian Moreau

PANOLA COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Tim Cariker

Danny Buck Davidson (Incumbent)

Patrice Savage

COUNTY JUDGE

Paul Beatty

Tonya Melton Cooke

Gary Kelley

Rodger G. McLane

COUNTY COURT AT LAW

Larry Fields

Rick McPherson

SHERIFF

R.C. Cutter Clinton

Sarah Fields (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

Roy Carpenter

David Cole (Incumbent)

Brett Hawkins

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1 & 4

K. Denise Gray

Scott Jones

Mary Sue Kiper

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2 & 3

Shelly Avery

Toni Hughes (Incumbent)

Knox W. Mosby, Jr.

RAINS COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

Paul Foley (Incumbent)

Jenkins Franklin

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

Pat O’Donnell

Mike Willis (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Lori Northcutt

Dennis Wagner

RUSK COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 5

M. Rand Cates

Jana Ross Enloe (Incumbent)

Jeffery Lynn Frey

SMITH COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 3

Sara Maynard

Trevor M. Rose

Clay White

COUNTY TREASURER

Jamie Boersma

Kelli R. White (Incumbent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 1

Pam Frederick

Fritz Hager, Jr.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

Mike Adams

Anwar Khalifa

John Moore

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1

Quincy Beavers Jr. (Incumbent)

Derrick Choice

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 4

Ronnie Hester

Laney Pilcher-Barnes

Curtis Wulf

CONSTABLE - PCT. 2

Wayne Allen

Deal Folmar

Chris Roberts

TITUS COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY JUDGE

Lori Chism

Kent Cooper

John Fitch

Scott Redfearn

COUNTY CLERK

Leslie Brosnan

Geraldine Lum

James G.G. Webster

COUNTY TREASURER

Joyce Gene Simpson

Dana Wallace-Applewhite

COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

Joe D. Mitchell

Garry Rolf

Chuck Schultz

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2

Irma Dunn (Incumbent)

Darren Lubbe

UPSHUR COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

DISTRICT CLERK

Karen Bunn (Incumbent)

Nicole Hernandez

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 3

Ashleigh Duncan

Rhonda Welch

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.

COUNTY JUDGE

Judy Morris Bell

BW Ferris

Andrew Reese

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Brandon Barton

Gavin Whitaker

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2

Don Ashlock

Sandra Plaster (Incumbent)

WOOD COUNTY

For early voting locations, election day locations and sample ballots, click here.



DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Angela Albers (Incumbent)

Jim Wheeler

COUNTY JUDGE

Lucy Hebron (Incumbent)

Kevin White

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2

Jerry Gaskill (Incumbent)

Sten Langsjoen

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4

Russell Acker (Incumbent)

James Whitehurst

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 3