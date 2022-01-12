LIST: East Texas races, voting locations for March 1 primary election

TYLER, Texas — The March 2022 primary election is on the horizon and voters should prepare now to ensure they are eligible to vote.
The Texas Secretary of State's Office is reminding eligible Texas voters of the upcoming Jan. 31 voter registration deadline for the Mar. 1 election.
Texans should begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page.
If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online.
Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 1st in order to be accepted.
Below is a list of races that will be on East Texans' ballots during the March primary:
U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 1
Republican
- Aditya “A.D.” Atholi
- Joe McDaniel II
- Nathaniel Moran
- John Porro
- Democrat
- Gavin Dass
- Victor D. Dunn
- Jrmar JJ Jefferson
- Stephen Kocen
U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 4
Republican
- Pat Fallon (Incumbent)
- John E. Harper
- Dan Thomas
U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 8
Republican
- Betsy Bates
- Candice C. Burrows
- Christian Collins
- Jonathan Hullihan
- Morgan Luttrell
- Dan McKaughan
- Jonathan A. Mitchell
- Chuck Montgomery
- Michael Philips
- Jessica Wellington
- Taylor M. Whichard IV
U.S. HOUSE - DIST. 17
Republican
- Paulette Carson
- Jason Nelson
- Rob Rosenberger
- Pete Sessions (Incumbent)
STATE REP. - DIST. 5
Republican
- Dewey R. Collier
- Cole Hefner (Incumbent)
STATE REP. - DIST. 6
Republican
- Matt Schaefer (Incumbent)
- Charles Turner
STATE REP. - DIST. 11
Republican
- Greg Caldwell
- Travis Clardy (Incumbent)
- Rachel Hale
- Mark Williams
STATE REP. - DIST. 19
Republican
- Justin Berry
- Nubia Devine
- Perla Hopkins
- Ellen Troxclair
ANDERSON COUNTY
87TH DISTRICT JUDGE
- Dan Scarbrough
- Stanley Sokolowski
- Brian Walsh
- Amy Thomas Ward
COUNTY JUDGE
- Robert Johnston (Incumbent)
- Carey G. McKinney
- Jon Watson
COUNTY COURT AT LAW
- Jeff Doran (Incumbent)
- Brenda Johnston
COUNTY TREASURER
- Tara Lambright Holliday (Incumbent)
- Jake Odem
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4
- Eddie Baker
- Barry R. Bedre
- Joey Hill (Incumbent)
- Chad Lee
- Mike Taylor
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2
Republican
- Tammy Lightfoot
- Steve Quick
Democrat
- Linda Bostick Ray
- Karen D. Taylor (Incumbent)
ANGELINA COUNTY
159TH DISTRICT JUDGE
- Al Charanza
- Todd Kassaw
COUNTY JUDGE
- Don Lymbery (Incumbent)
- Keith N. Wright
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 1
- Matt Jordan
- Kent Walker
- Jason Wesley
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4
- Kenneth Jeffrey
- Melvin Linton Jr.
- Blake Thornton
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1
- Billy S. Ball (Incumbent)
- Robert Kyle Marshall
CAMP COUNTY
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 2
- Mitch Carter
- Curtis Rath
- Tim Reynolds
- Tim Royal
- Tommy Rozell
CASS COUNTY
COUNTY JUDGE
- Mike Lee
- Travis Ransom
COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2
- Randy Powell
- Andy Smoak
- Kevin W. Young
COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4
- Darrell Godwin (Incumbent)
- John Paul Morris
- John Sisco
CHEROKEE COUNTY
COUNTY JUDGE
- Chris Davis (Incumbent)
- Dean Dublin
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2
- Michael Goff
- Amber Lusk Hood
- Don McCormack
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 3
- Al Chavira
- Phillip Grimes (Incumbent)
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 4
- Joey Ray
- Rodney Wallace (Incumbent)
GREGG COUNTY
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2
- Ray Bostick Jr.
- R. Darryl Primo (Incumbent)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4
- Shannon Brown (Incumbent)
- Danny Craig Sr.
- G. Floyd
CONSTABLE - PCT. 2
- Roger Askew
- John Bisese
- Rambo Latham
- Mike Middleton
HARRISON COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK
- Debra Hatfield
- Liz Whipkey James (Incumbent)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2
- Robert Earl Johnson III
- Zephaniah Timmins (Incumbent)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4
Republican
- JR Barrett
- William Ebarb (Incumbent)
- Rayford McCracken Jr.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK
- Hollie Hines Dewberry
- Sandy Yates
COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4
- Mark Harkness (Incumbent)
- Scott Hasley
- Roy Self
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1
- Tyrone Spencer
- Kerry Williamson (Incumbent)
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 4
- James Carpenter
- Joey Evans
- Cindy Maddox
- Jimmy Marble
- Brian Moreau
PANOLA COUNTY
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
- Tim Cariker
- Danny Buck Davidson (Incumbent)
- Patrice Savage
COUNTY JUDGE
- Paul Beatty
- Tonya Melton Cooke
- Gary Kelley
- Rodger G. McLane
COUNTY COURT AT LAW
- Larry Fields
- Rick McPherson
SHERIFF
- R.C. Cutter Clinton
- Sarah Fields (Incumbent)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2
- Roy Carpenter
- David Cole (Incumbent)
- Brett Hawkins
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1 & 4
- K. Denise Gray
- Scott Jones
- Mary Sue Kiper
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2 & 3
- Shelly Avery
- Toni Hughes (Incumbent)
- Knox W. Mosby, Jr.
RAINS COUNTY
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE
- Paul Foley (Incumbent)
- Jenkins Franklin
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2
- Pat O’Donnell
- Mike Willis (Incumbent)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4
- Lori Northcutt
- Dennis Wagner
RUSK COUNTY
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 5
- M. Rand Cates
- Jana Ross Enloe (Incumbent)
- Jeffery Lynn Frey
SMITH COUNTY
COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 3
- Sara Maynard
- Trevor M. Rose
- Clay White
COUNTY TREASURER
- Jamie Boersma
- Kelli R. White (Incumbent)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 1
- Pam Frederick
- Fritz Hager, Jr.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2
- Mike Adams
- Anwar Khalifa
- John Moore
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 1
- Quincy Beavers Jr. (Incumbent)
- Derrick Choice
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 4
- Ronnie Hester
- Laney Pilcher-Barnes
- Curtis Wulf
CONSTABLE - PCT. 2
- Wayne Allen
- Deal Folmar
- Chris Roberts
TITUS COUNTY
COUNTY JUDGE
- Lori Chism
- Kent Cooper
- John Fitch
- Scott Redfearn
COUNTY CLERK
- Leslie Brosnan
- Geraldine Lum
- James G.G. Webster
COUNTY TREASURER
- Joyce Gene Simpson
- Dana Wallace-Applewhite
COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2
- Joe D. Mitchell
- Garry Rolf
- Chuck Schultz
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2
- Irma Dunn (Incumbent)
- Darren Lubbe
UPSHUR COUNTY
DISTRICT CLERK
- Karen Bunn (Incumbent)
- Nicole Hernandez
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 3
- Ashleigh Duncan
- Rhonda Welch
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
COUNTY JUDGE
- Judy Morris Bell
- BW Ferris
- Andrew Reese
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4
- Brandon Barton
- Gavin Whitaker
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 2
- Don Ashlock
- Sandra Plaster (Incumbent)
WOOD COUNTY
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
- Angela Albers (Incumbent)
- Jim Wheeler
COUNTY JUDGE
- Lucy Hebron (Incumbent)
- Kevin White
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 2
- Jerry Gaskill (Incumbent)
- Sten Langsjoen
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PCT. 4
- Russell Acker (Incumbent)
- James Whitehurst
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE - PCT. 3
- Gary Dixon
- Jerry Parker (Incumbent)
