East Texas Regional Airport to receive $1M in coronavirus relief funds

The grant includes nearly $2 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The East Texas Regional Airport in Longview is slated to receive a little more than $1 million in coronavirus relief funds, while other area airports including those in Tyler, Marshall, Gilmer and Gladewater also are on tap for funding.

Under the Federal Aviation Administration's new Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, Gregg County will receive $1,009,227 in funding for costs related to general operations, personnel, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of virus pathogens at the airport and debt service payments.

"This is an FAA grant. It's the second round of stimulus money. It's a little over a million dollars and we have a lot of uses for it," Airport Director Roy Miller told Gregg County Commissioners on Monday as commissioners unanimously voted to approve an application to receive the funding.