East Texas religious leaders hold prayer vigil, sign statement sharing disappointment by protesters in DC

A prayer vigil at Pollard United Methodist Church gave leaders who signed the statement an opportunity to speak and reflect.

TYLER, Texas — More than three dozen East Texas religious leaders signed a statement asking the community to attend their places of worship and hear the words of God in response to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In addition, the Pastor of Pollard United Methodist Church, Steven Rhodes, invited the East Texas community to pray and reflect today on yesterday's events.

"We invited the clergy in our community to come here to Pollard, to just say a word of prayer for healing in our nation in our community," Rhodes said.

Rhodes invited other religious leaders to speak such as Rabbi Neal Katz, of Congregation Beth El, and Pastor Jerome Milton, of Open Door Bible Church.

"Even though we're in Tyler, Texas, we need individual healing, we need community healing, we need statewide healing and obviously, we need national healing," Pastor Milton said.

"We all pray for calm and nobody wants war and strife and discord," Rabbi Katz said. "And so our goal as a clergy community was to convey that in a way that really reflected the universals of our faith."

The statement below so far has been signed by 38 East Texas religious leaders and the list continues to grow:

"We are a community of religious leaders from East Texas. We are led by faith to create a holier world. We are thankful to live in a country that has institutions to protect and uplift its citizens. And we support the rights of citizens to peacefully protest. The actions by the protesters in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, GA today do not reflect our higher calling. We pray that their hearts may be turned to Godly service rather than political goals. One is eternal, the other, temporary. We pray for calm and we pray for justice. We ask all of our fellow East Texans to do the same. May those who brought about this moment of chaos repent for their attempts to undermine democracy. We ask our community to attend their places of worship in the coming days and hear the words of a God of love, a call for peace, and a voice for justice. May we push back against chaos with a voice of love."

Religious leaders who have signed as of January 7:

Juan D. Arellano - Minister

Pastor Kris Bagley

Dr. Doug Baker

Dr. Stuart Baskin

Dr. Lance Bolay

Matthew Boulter

Pastor Chris Bower

Rev. Ginger Brandt

Rev. Dr. Jamie L. Capers

Tony Carrillo Spanish Ministries

Rev. John David Creamer

Rev Marc B Donaldson

Sammy D. Draper, Associate Pastor

Pastor Sam Fisher

Pastor Ricky Garner

Rev. Gerry Giles

Pastor James Hawkins

Minister Nate Hill

Bishop Dr. Laramie J. Jackson, I

Rabbi Neal Katz

Father Tim Kelly

Anwar Khalifa

Very Rev. Hank Lanik, Rector

Rev. Brian Lightner

Apostle Gregory O Littlefield

Pastor Hershal Massenburge

Rev. John Wayne McMann

Dr. Maurice F. McMillion

Rev. Jerome Milton

Rev. George Patterson

Dr. Pamela J. Phoenix, Minister

Pastor Gaylon Pierce

Rev. Sharon Renae

Reverend Stephen Rhoads

Edward J. Robinson

V. Rev. James Rowland, Pastor

Rev. Brian Keith Thomas, Pastor

Pastor Pike Wisner