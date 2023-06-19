East Texas resident from England starts YouTube channel about living in Tyler

Ronnie Withers initially moved to Lexington, Kentucky in 2019 as a part of a study abroad and exchange program while attending a university in England.

TYLER, Texas — A British man who now resides in East Texas is now documenting what it’s like living in the area with his YouTube channel "Living In Tyler Texas."

Ronnie Withers initially moved to Lexington, Kentucky in 2019 as a part of a study abroad and exchange program while attending a university in England. It was at the University of Kentucky where he met his wife Gracie.

“At the end of the school year, I proposed and she said yes. I then had to go back to England to finish my last year of school,” Withers said. “Even though there were a couple of setbacks due to COVID-19 travel bans, we got married in November of 2021 and I immigrated to the U.S.”