WHAT WAS THAT? East Texas residents report hearing 'loud boom' Sunday night

KILGORE, Texas — East Texans from Marshall to Chandler are reporting hearing a loud boom Sunday night.
Social media feeds were flooded with accounts of homes shaking, trailers being knocked off their blocks and items falling off shelves in their homes.
The activity prompted the Kilgore Police Department to put out the following message around 9 p.m. on their Facebook page:
"We have all heard the large boom, but have no idea at this time what caused it. Unless you have specific information on the noise, please do not call dispatch at this time to report it or inquire as to its origin. If we learn more about the cause we will update you. The phones in dispatch are inundated at this moment. Thank you."
While some in the comments claimed to know what caused the ruckus, police have not confirmed the boom's origin.
CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.