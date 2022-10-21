East Texas residents spot unusual 'stars' at night

Those lights were seen by multiple people in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILGORE, Texas — On Thursday night, a few East Texans spotted visible bright lights in the sky around 7:00 p.m. James Spencer in Kilgore was one of the people who noticed it and took the video above.

If you're still wondering what those were, your questions are about to be answered.

According to the SpaceX Starlink website, those unusual lights were from a satellite launch to increase internet speed. With Starlink, those satellites are used to provide fast internet to those living in rural areas.