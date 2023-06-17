East Texas Scholastic Awards winners announced at Capstone

With over 30 students from five schools across east Texas, 10 winners from four different categories were selected.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — To encourage students to be creative with their writing, Capstone College and Career Advising and Texas Bank and Trust sponsored the second annual East Texas Scholastic Awards (ETSA) writing competition for middle and high school students across East Texas.

With over 30 students from five schools across east Texas, 10 winners from four different categories were selected.

“I'm very proud of them,” said Jim Bell, CEO of Capstone. “I was very impressed with their work and the writing skills and… their ability to craft a great story.”