East Texas school district aide arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) arrested an instructional aide at an area high school for an alleged improper relationship with a student.

According to the TTPD, officials arrested Heather Rose, 38, of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police say Pleasant Grove Independent School District officials were notified in August of an alleged improper relationship between a 17-year-old male student and Rose, who was employed as an instructional aide at Pleasant Grove High School. The relationship is believed have started in October 2019 and lasted for several months. Upon learning of the allegations, they were reported to the TTPD

During the course of the investigation, Detective Cliff Harris obtained search warrants of Rose’s cellular phone and social media accounts.

"He discovered evidence that Rose and the student were involved in a sexual relationship during this time frame," the TTPD said in a statement. "While their liaisons occurred at multiple locations in both Texas and Arkansas, there is no indication that any of them occurred on school property or during school hours."

Rose turned herself in Tuesday morning and was booked into the Bi-State Jail. She was released after posting $40,000 bond.