East Texas school district to paint over Confederate imagery, change fight song

"Our goal is to separate ourselves from any Confederate symbolism that could be considered offensive to anyone who comes to our school."

BOGATA, Texas — An East Texas school district is moving on from the past and looking forward to future generations.

According to Rivercrest ISD, which is in Bogata—about 30 minutes north of Mt. Pleasant, "recent events that have transpired locally and across the world have resulted in a sincere reflection of the symbols" used at the district and what they represent to the RISD community and neighboring communities.

"Rivercrest is a place where our communities come together to learn, to compete, to fellowship, and to celebrate, and it should be a place where every person feels welcome and included," RISD said in a statement. "If there are symbols that possibly keep anyone from feeling that they are not included at our school, we should examine changing them."

Years ago, RISD stopped using the Confederate flag, and colors, to cut symbolic ties to Confederacy—which only lasted for five years.