x
LIST: East Texas school districts cancel classes due to illnesses

TYLER, Texas — With the uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the widely spread omicron variant and other seasonal illnesses, some East Texas school districts are being forced to cancel classes.

CBS19 will keep a running list of districts closing campuses in order to have time to get their students and staff well:

  • Chapel Hill ISD (Mt. Pleasant) - Closed Jan. 12-14; will reopen Jan. 18
  • Elysian Fields Elementary School - Closed Jan. 12-18; will reopen Jan. 19
  • Gary ISD - Closed Jan. 11-14; will reopen Jan. 17
  • Pewitt CISD - Closed Jan. 11-14 will reopen Jan. 18
  • Promise Academy (Tyler) - Closed Jan. 11-14; will reopen Jan. 18

CBS19 has also compiled a list of East Texas school districts with public COVID-19 dashboards that display the number of coronavirus cases within their respective districts. To access those dashboards, click here.

