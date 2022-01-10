LIST: East Texas school districts cancel classes due to illnesses

CBS19 has also compiled a list of East Texas school districts with public COVID-19 dashboards that display the number of coronavirus cases within their districts.

TYLER, Texas — With the uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the widely spread omicron variant and other seasonal illnesses, some East Texas school districts are being forced to cancel classes.

CBS19 will keep a running list of districts closing campuses in order to have time to get their students and staff well:

Chapel Hill ISD (Mt. Pleasant) - Closed Jan. 12-14; will reopen Jan. 18

Elysian Fields Elementary School - Closed Jan. 12-18; will reopen Jan. 19

Gary ISD - Closed Jan. 11-14; will reopen Jan. 17

Pewitt CISD - Closed Jan. 11-14 will reopen Jan. 18

Promise Academy (Tyler) - Closed Jan. 11-14; will reopen Jan. 18