Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes due to flooding, power outages

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts have canceled or delayed classes for Thursday, May 11, following overnight storms.

According to Mount Enterprise ISD ISD, they have canceled classes due to a power outage and unforeseen water damage in some areas of the school from last night's storms. School is scheduled to resume to Friday, May 12, at its regular time, and all STAAR tests that were scheduled for Thursday will take place Friday.

Gary ISD says due to severe weather and flooding, they have also called off school for Thursday.

Per Garrison ISD, school will being two hours later on Thursday due to the amount of rainfall the area received.

"Please expect delays especially our students in Rusk County and southern Nacogdoches County," the district said.

Beckville ISD also is delaying classes for two hours due to a power outage.