Some East Texas school districts delaying classes due to flooded roadways; STAAR testing to be rescheduled

TYLER, Texas — Some East Texas school districts are delaying the start of classes on Tuesday due to flooded roadways.

According to Big Sandy ISD (Upshur County), classes will be delayed until 10 a.m. Buses will also run later. BSISD says STAAR testing for will be rescheduled.

"We will have more information later today for when today’s test will be given," BSISD said in a statement.

Waskom ISD says they will have classes today, but buses may be late picking up students.

"The buses are leaving soon, so please be patient if they are a little late," WISD said. "They are going to take their time to ensure everyone is safe."

The district says Magnolia Road is flooded so drivers area sked to use an alternate route.

Chireno ISD says Pre-K - 2nd graders and 8th - 12th graders will participate in at-home learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. Those in 3rd - 7th grade will report campus as usual for STAAR testing.

After power outages caused classes to be canceled at Nacogdoches ISD on Monday, the district says classes will be back in session for Tuesday. Campus schedules regarding STAAR testing remain unchanged for the week.