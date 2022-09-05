LIST: East Texas school districts encourage students, staff to wear maroon Tuesday to support Uvalde

TYLER, Texas — As students in Uvalde head back to class Tuesday, schools across Texas, including several local districts, are encouraging students and staff to wear maroon.
It's an initiative to show support after the tragic shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in May at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School. This will be the first time for students to return since the shooting.
Students at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will return to class on Tuesday after a delay because of security planning and the removal of the district's police chief.
Below is a list of districts that have announced their participation:
- Bullard ISD
- Carthage ISD
- Hallsville ISD
- Henderson ISD
- Jacksonville ISD
- Kilgore ISD
- Lindale ISD
- Lufkin ISD
- Marshall ISD
- Mineola ISD
- Mount Pleasant ISD
- Overton ISD
- Spring Hill ISD
- Tatum ISD
- Tyler ISD
- Whitehouse ISD
- Winnsboro ISD
- Zavalla ISD
If you know more districts encouraging students and staff to participate, please email us at news@cbs19.tv.
