LIST: East Texas school districts encourage students, staff to wear maroon Tuesday to support Uvalde

This will be the first time for students to return since the shooting.

TYLER, Texas — As students in Uvalde head back to class Tuesday, schools across Texas, including several local districts, are encouraging students and staff to wear maroon.

It's an initiative to show support after the tragic shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in May at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School. This will be the first time for students to return since the shooting.

Students at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will return to class on Tuesday after a delay because of security planning and the removal of the district's police chief.

Below is a list of districts that have announced their participation:

Bullard ISD

Carthage ISD

Hallsville ISD

Henderson ISD

Jacksonville ISD

Kilgore ISD

Lindale ISD

Lufkin ISD

Marshall ISD

Mineola ISD

Mount Pleasant ISD

Overton ISD

Spring Hill ISD

Tatum ISD

Tyler ISD

Whitehouse ISD

Winnsboro ISD

Zavalla ISD