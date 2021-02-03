Longview ISD responds to Gov. Abbott's announcement to end mask mandate

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD has sent out a response to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order announced Tuesday.
"Longview ISD is aware of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to remove the mask mandate starting next Wednesday, March 10. The district looks forward to continued guidance from federal, state, and local authorities regarding how this will impact public schools. However, for the time being, face coverings and other preventative measures will continue to be required at Longview ISD campuses and facilities. Our administration is currently discussing this matter internally and will release additional information in response to this announcement in the coming days."
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order GA-34 lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing the capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100%.
This executive order rescinds most of the governor's earlier executive orders related to COVID-19. Effective Wednesday, March 10, all businesses of any type may open to 100% capacity. Additionally, this order ends the statewide mask mandate in Texas.