Longview ISD responds to Gov. Abbott's announcement to end mask mandate

"Longview ISD is aware of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to remove the mask mandate starting next Wednesday, March 10. The district looks forward to continued guidance from federal, state, and local authorities regarding how this will impact public schools. However, for the time being, face coverings and other preventative measures will continue to be required at Longview ISD campuses and facilities. Our administration is currently discussing this matter internally and will release additional information in response to this announcement in the coming days."