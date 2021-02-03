x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Longview ISD responds to Gov. Abbott's announcement to end mask mandate

Gov. Greg Abbott announced effective March 10 at midnight, the state of Texas will open businesses 100% and the mask mandate will be lifted.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD has sent out a response to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order announced Tuesday. 

"Longview ISD is aware of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to remove the mask mandate starting next Wednesday, March 10. The district looks forward to continued guidance from federal, state, and local authorities regarding how this will impact public schools. However, for the time being, face coverings and other preventative measures will continue to be required at Longview ISD campuses and facilities. Our administration is currently discussing this matter internally and will release additional information in response to this announcement in the coming days."

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order GA-34 lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing the capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100%. 

This executive order rescinds most of the governor's earlier executive orders related to COVID-19. Effective Wednesday, March 10, all businesses of any type may open to 100% capacity. Additionally, this order ends the statewide mask mandate in Texas.

 

RELATED: GOV. ABBOTT: Texas businesses can open at 100%, statewide mask mandate ending

RELATED: Gov. Abbott ends statewide mask mandate, allows Texas businesses to open at 100%