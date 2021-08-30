x
LIST: Which East Texas schools have canceled classes due to COVID-19?

Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling classes or extending already existing cancellations due to rising COVID-19 cases.

TYLER, Texas — As COVID-19 cases rise across the East Texas area, multiple school districts are canceling classes or extending already existing cancellations.

CBS19 has compiled a list of districts who are closing down temporarily due to an increase in COVID-19 cases:

  • Groveton ISD - Closed until Sept. 7
  • Kennard ISD - Closure extended until Sept. 7
  • Leverett's Chapel ISD - Closed until Sept. 7
  • Martinsville ISD - Closed until Sept. 7
  • Murchison ISD - Closed through Sept. 3
  • Wells ISD - Closure extended until Sept. 7
  • West Sabine ISD - Closed until Sept. 7

CBS19 will update this article as more schools make their decisions.

    

