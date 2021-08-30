LIST: Which East Texas schools have canceled classes due to COVID-19?

TYLER, Texas — As COVID-19 cases rise across the East Texas area, multiple school districts are canceling classes or extending already existing cancellations.
CBS19 has compiled a list of districts who are closing down temporarily due to an increase in COVID-19 cases:
- Groveton ISD - Closed until Sept. 7
- Kennard ISD - Closure extended until Sept. 7
- Leverett's Chapel ISD - Closed until Sept. 7
- Martinsville ISD - Closed until Sept. 7
- Murchison ISD - Closed through Sept. 3
- Wells ISD - Closure extended until Sept. 7
- West Sabine ISD - Closed until Sept. 7
CBS19 will update this article as more schools make their decisions.