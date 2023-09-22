3 East Texas schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools for academic excellence

TYLER, Texas — Three East Texas schools have a lot to be proud of after they were named to the esteemed list of National Blue Ribbon Schools.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, Frankston Elementary School, Cross Roads Junior High and Pittsburg Intermediate School are three of just 29 Texas schools to earn the prestigious honor.
Other Texas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools include:
- St. Theresa Catholic School, Diocese of Austin
- Elementary School, Brownsville ISD
- House Creek Elementary School, Copperas Cove ISD
- Cross Plains Elementary School, Cross Plains ISD
- Rosemont Upper School, Dallas ISD
- Trinity Heights Gifted and Talented School, Dallas ISD
- Sunset Elementary School, Dumas ISD
- Falls City Elementary School, Falls City ISD
- Maxfield Elementary School, Gorman ISD
- Honey Grove Elementary School, Honey Grove ISD
- Houston Gateway Academy Elite College Prep, Houston Gateway Academy
- Nitsch Elementary School, Klein ISD
- Farias Elementary School, Laredo ISD
- Hector J. Garcia Early College High School, Laredo ISD
- Talkington School For Young Women Leaders, Lubbock ISD
- McLeod Elementary School, McLeod ISD
- Milano Elementary School, Milano ISD
- Prince Of Peace Catholic School, Catholic Diocese of Dallas
- Roel A & Celia R Saenz Elementary School, Roma ISD
- Herfurth Elementary School, Garland ISD
- Davis Elementary School, Royse City ISD
- IDEA Carver Academy, IDEA Public Schools
- Saint Laurence Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Sundown Elementary School, Sundown ISD
- Industrial Elementary East, Industrial ISD
- Vega Junior High School, Vega ISD
All three East Texas schools received the honor based on being identified as "exemplary high-performing schools."
"The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups," the U.S. Department of Education said. "Every year the U. S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools, schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels. With its 40th cohort of awardees, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed more than 10,000 awards to over 9,700 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years. The coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. The National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing an entry or flying overhead is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning."